Griezmann beats Messi and Ronaldo to Liga award

MADRID

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann was named La Liga player of the season for 2015/16 on Monday, ahead of the likes of star duo Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Atletico's Diego Simeone also took the coach of the season award while Barcelona's Uruguay striker Luis Suarez was named the top non-EU player.

Curiously, though, Barca's Argentina international Messi was recognised as the best forward at the award ceremony in Valencia.

Atletico dominated the awards as Jan Oblak was best goalkeeper, Diego Godin top defender and Frenchman Griezmann also claimed the fans' award.