Griezmann will leave Atletico - Simeone

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone admitted on Friday that French forward Antoine Griezmann would likely leave the club in the near future.

The 26-year-old was heavily linked with a move in the close season, but with Atletico under a transfer ban, signed a new contract to stay until 2022.

"Of course Griezmann will be able to leave at some point, as Diego Costa, Diego Ribas and Arda Turan have gone," Simeone told French sports daily L'Equipe.

"If one day Griezmann leaves Atletico and goes to a more offensive team, he'll be much better."

Griezmann has struggled to find his best form for Atletico this season — at one stage going eight games without a goal — but has scored four times in his last five matches.

"My players, I love them a lot. I love them growing up, I'm not ungrateful," Argentinian Simeone said.

"If a player comes to me and says, 'coach, I have a chance of a lifetime and want to leave', and if he's left everything on the pitch for me like Griezmann, I'll say, 'no problem'."