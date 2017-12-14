Put heaps praise on fatigued Stars after making final

By VINCENT OPIYO

Harambee Stars coach Paul Put has heaped praise on his charges after putting up a spirited fight to edge out Burundi 1-0 and advance to the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup final.

Stars had to wait until the 97th minute to score the winner through AFC Leopards midfielder Whyvonne Isuza in the closely contested match at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu County on Thursday. They will now face the winner between holders Uganda Cranes and Zanzibar Heroes in the final set for Sunday at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

“I was disappointed with how we played in the first half but we did improve in the second period. Unlike Burundi, we played four games in the group stages, this was a tough one for our players but for them, after two games they were already in the semi-finals," Put said.

“I didn’t know the game will head to extra time because the players were fatigued. Their patience in the second half paid off and when you have such quality in the team, you expect anything.”

On the final, the Belgian said: “This is like a marathon, playing after one or two days. We are travelling back to Nairobi tomorrow to plan for the final. I believe Kenyans will understand the situation we are in but we will do our level best to win the cup."

“I told the players that this is an opportunity to show the whole world our image.”

HEARTBREAKING DEFEAT

Burundi coach Niyungeko Olivier was pleased with his players despite the heartbreaking defeat after controlling proceedings for long spells during the match.

“A very tough game with lots of missed chances. We were the better side in the first half but we were not lucky. This demoralised my players in the second half but its football. The players gave their best and I am happy," he said.

“We came here to use this tourney as a training camp for the future and I am delighted with the kind of improvement we are making. We want to try and finish third on Sunday.”