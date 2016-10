Corazone Aquino struck a first-half winner as Harambee Starlets edged out Egypt 1-0 in an international friendly match at Safaricom Stadium, Kasarani, on Friday.

The match, which was Starlet’s last build-up engagement on home soil before they jet out for the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, was settled in the 35th minute after Aquino beat Egypt goalkeeper Engy Ahmed with a stunning shot.