The national women’s football team on Wednesday made a triumphant return to the country from Uganda where they emerged runners-up in the Cecafa Women Championship.

Dressed in resplendent red and black track suits, the team led by Football Kenya Federation chief Nick Mwendwa, were given a heroic welcome by traditional dancers and a group of youth upon arrival from Uganda.

From the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport where a carnival atmosphere greeted their return, the girls were driven on an open-air-truck as they headed to Ole Sereni Hotel where a reception had been organised in their honour.

The Harambee Starlets came agonisingly close to bagging the Cecafa crown but fell at the last hurdle losing 2-1 to Tanzania’s Kilimanjaro Queens in Tuesday's final.

Being the only team from the Cecafa region that qualified for the Africa Women Cup of Nations finals to be held in Cameroon from November19 to December 3, the David Ouma-coached side was the focal team in the eight-nation tournament winning their group matches with a 100 percent record - thrashing Uganda 4-0, Burundi 4-0 and Zanzibar 11-0 - before holding their nerves to overcome a gritty Ethiopia 3-2 in the semi-finals.

Esse Akida also engraved her name in the books bagging five goals in the tournament with Uganda's Hasifah Nassuna claiming the Golden Boot with six goals.

And on Wednesday, a brimming Ouma said that focus shifts to the Africa Women Cup of Nations showpiece.

Ouma said that despite the tough draw that saw the team paired with champions Nigeria, Ghana and Mali at the group stages, the Starlets will perform well.

"Every team has equal chances, my players have the learning mentality. The girls just need to have character and nerves for the games,” said Ouma.

"The draw means we will have tough games but we have to target at least a win then throw ourselves in the mix," Ouma said.

"We are trying to redefine the philosophy of women football in the country and we have planned friendlies which will help us."

Talismanic Akida also weighed in: "Every match will be tough but we just have to be determined."

For his part, Mwendwa assured the country of proper preparations ahead of the assignment: "Our team has given everything in the last couple of months. We were favourites but, at times, favourites never win. We have plenty of friendlies against Cameroon and Morocco and we'll continue improving on our mistakes."