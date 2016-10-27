Harambee Starlets tackle Egypt at Kasarani

By CELLESTINE OLILO

National women’s football team tackle Egypt on Friday in an international friendly match at the Safaricom Stadium, Kasarani.

The match will be Harambee Starlets’ last engagement locally before next month’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

This will be Kenya’s second friendly match against a team that is also taking part in the continental showpiece, the first being last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Cameroon at Kasarani.

After this match, the Starlets will remain in camp before leaving the country early next week for a two-week residential training in West Africa to intensify preparations ahead of their bow at the Cup of Nations.

Star striker Neddy Atieno, who recently withdrew from the squad after securing a job with the Kenya Defence Forces, has not been training with the team and will therefore not take part in the tie.

The same applies to hockey player turned footballer Pauline Naise and striker Enez Mango who have also pulled out of the squad on work-related commitments.

Coach David Ouma has turned to Corazon Aquino as Atieno’s replacement, who was the lead striker in the team.

Ouma told Daily Nation Sport that Atieno’s absence is a major blow to the team, but was quick to allay fears that the team will struggle in Cameroon.

“Neddy (Atieno) was a key player to be honest and it is not easy to get a player who has that kind of talent as well as the experience that she has. It is unfortunate that she has had to leave us but other players have now stepped up and I think we shall be able to find a replacement,” Ouma said.

“Last weekend we caught a glimpse of what to expect when we played Cameroon, and we are now better prepared. We shall try to give the fans a win, but the most important aim of this game is to discover our strengths and more importantly our weaknesses.”

Ouma is expected to start with Oserian FC midfielder Irene Ogutu and Soccer Queens forward Corazon Aquino, who started on the bench against Cameroon.

The Egyptians prepared for this friendly with a 1-1 draw against Women’s Premier League side Thika Queens on Wednesday.