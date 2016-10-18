Harambee Starlets win second build-up tie in Rabat

By ISAAC SWILA

More by this Author

High-riding Harambee Starlets made it two wins out of two in their Morocco build-up matches after they crushed CAK Khenifra 6-1 in a friendly match on Monday evening in Rabat.

Striker Neddy Atieno was in red-hot form in the evening claiming a hat- trick, while skipper Mary Kinuthia, Elizabeth Ambogo and Christine Nafula also put their name on the score sheet.

On Saturday, the David Ouma-coached side routed Wydad Casablanca 8-1 and with the Africa Cup of Nations beginning next month, the victories will spur confidence in the team.

MAIDEN APPEARANCE

The team jets back on Thursday and will head straight to camp to prepare for a friendly match against Cameroon on Saturday in Nairobi.

The girls have a packed schedule as they face the West Africans in the return leg in Yaounde on November 5, in what should be their final build-up match before they begin their quest for the Africa Women Cup of Nations title.

Related Content Western Stima all out to pile on Gor woes

The two-legged fixture will sandwich the one against Egypt, whom they confront on October 28 in Nairobi.

The continental showpiece, where Kenya will be making her maiden appearance, begins on November 19 to December 3 in Cameroon.

Kenya is pooled in Group B alongside defending champions Nigeria, Mali and Ghana, while hosts Cameroon are in pool A together with Egypt, South Africa and Zimbabwe.