By VINCENT OPIYO

More by this Author

Harambee Stars defender Erick ‘Marcelo’ Ouma and midfielder David King’atua have donated books to Slin Mradi community library which is based in Mathare slums, Nairobi.

Ouma, who plies his trade in Georgia, delivered two cartons of exercise books through his representatives while Sweden-based King’atua presented a bunch of text books to the kids during the library’s end-year ceremony on Sunday.

Former Gor Mahia star Ouma challenged the kids to strike a balance between their talent and reading culture.

“In as much as you value your talent, don’t forget that the only key to a successful life is through education. I am pleased to have contributed the books and hopefully next year we do this again,” said the Kolkheti Poti player.

The exercise books were distributed to some of the underprivileged kids at the end of year ceremony attended by their parents and other well-wishers.

Victor Njoroge, one of the cofounders of the library, applauded the initiative saying it’s an inspiration to the slum children.

“Most kids know talent is not enough without education and it’s exactly the message Marcelo and King’atua passed,” Njoroge told Nation Sport on Tuesday.

“The initiative is inspiring to the kids who see some of the people who’ve made it in life from the slums. The community has embraced the idea with the library now a hub for everyone from primary, secondary and college students.”