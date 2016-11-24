Harambee Stars drop in Fifa rankings

By NATION REPORTER

By AFP

The national men’s football team, Harambee Stars have dropped four places in the latest Fifa World Rankings.

Stars dropped from position 85 to 89 in the rankings released on Thursday by the world football governing body despite their identical 1-0 wins over Mozambique and Liberia in international friendly matches mid this month.

Kenya, unbeaten in their last eight matches, were ranked 85th globally last month.

Meanwhile, five-time world champions closed in on bitter rivals Argentina at the summit of the Fifa World Rankings after their recent mercurial rise under new coach Tite.

Brazil are now second with 1544 points, while Lionel Messi's Argentina top the standings with 1634 points.

The Brazilians leapfrogged Germany, now in third, on the back of their strong performances in World Cup qualifiers.

Another South American team, Chile, jumped two places to fourth, ahead of Belgium and Colombia.