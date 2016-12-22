Harambee Stars end year at position 89 in Fifa rankings

By DAVID KWALIMWA

The national men’s football team will end the year in position 89, as confirmed by the latest Fifa rankings released on Thursday.

Harambee Stars have maintained this position over the last month.

This position is a slight improvement to the 101st position the national team held on the 208-nation table at the start of the year.

"That is a more decent position," Stars striker Jesse Were said.

“There is room for improvement and that is what we will work on next year especially with the (2019) Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers coming up."

The improvement in ratings is a direct indication of how Stars fared this year, under the guidance of coach Stanley Okumbi.

First, the team was tossed out of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers following back to back losses to Guinea Bissau in Bissau and Nairobi.

But then, the side recovered to put up an eight-match unbeaten streak, headlined by wins over the Republic of Congo (Cup of Nations qualifier) and Democratic Republic of Congo (friendly), and an away draw to Zambia in another qualifier.

In the Cecafa region, Kenya is second to Africa Cup of Nations bound Uganda Cranes, who are ranked 72nd.

In third place is Rwanda at 92nd whilst Ethiopia is placed 112.

Meanwhile, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Tunisia and Egypt are the top ranked nations on the continent in that order. On the world map, they are placed 33rd, 34th, 35th and 36th respectively.