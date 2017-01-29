By DAVID KWALIMWA

LIBREVILLE, GABON

Issa Hayatou’s three-decade stay at the helm of African football looks set to continue at least for another four years.

Hayatou is set to offer his candidacy to serve the 54-member association as President for an eighth four-year term come March, during the 39th CAF Ordinary General Assembly.

The meeting will held in Addis Ababa on March 16.

The Caf President, 70, son of a former chief in his native Cameroon, who started out his sports career as a basketball player, will be challenged for the top seat by CAF executive committee member Ahmad Ahmad who doubles up as the Madagascar Football Association President.

“I made my decision after hearing some federation presidents say they want change,” Ahmad, a former sports minister, told BBC Sport.

“After the Africa Cup of Nations, I am going to organise a press conference to show my programme. During the Nations Cup, I (want) to celebrate football.”

“I expect some federations to support me. Even my head of state supports me for this decision,” added the current vice-president of Madagascar’s Senate.

Already, election fever has gripped the continent’s most powerful sporting body amid talk of intimidation and uncertainty.

Several top brass officials Nation Sport spoke to at the Radisson Blu hotel in Libreville refused to be quoted, an indicator of how sensitive this matter of electing their president is.