Suleiman backs flying Zanzibar to keep at it

By VINCENT OPIYO

More by this Author

Zanzibar coach Hemed ‘Morocco’ Suleiman was delighted man after edging out Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup defending champions Uganda Cranes in the semi-final at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Friday.

A goal apiece in each half from Abdul-Aziz Makame and Issa Juma reduced Derrick Nsibambi’s 29th minute goal to a mere statistic.

Zanzibar will face Kenya’s Harambee Stars in the final set for Machakos on Sunday.

“I would like to thank my players for showing commitment by playing to instructions. We had our game plan and I am happy it worked out. It’s good to reach the final especially after battling with some of the best teams in this tournament,” Suleiman said.

“We came here to compete and for sure our game plan has worked. Uganda are the defending champions therefore it was destined to be a very tough match. We are ready to play in the final against the hosts, another difficult match but we go back to plan for it.”

His opposite number Moses Basena rued individual mistakes that cost them a chance to claim a 15th title.

“We are supposed to fight for everything on the continent not just in this region. Bowing out of this competition is heartbreaking but in a game of football they are so many setbacks, such being one of them,” Basena said.

“We didn’t get the desired result because of self-inflicted incidences, we gave away a corner kick and conceded. In the second half, we lost possession and there was the red card.”