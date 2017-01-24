Hernandez leaves Leicester for Malaga

Leicester City's Spanish defender Luis Hernandez (left) vies with Porto's Spanish defender Ivan Marcano during their Uefa Champions League Group G match at the King Power Stadium on September 27, 2016. PHOTO | IAN KINGTON |  AFP

By AFP
MADRID

Spanish defender Luis Hernandez has left Premier League champions Leicester City to return to his homeland with Malaga on a three-and-a-half-year deal, both clubs confirmed on Tuesday.

"Leicester City Football Club can confirm that defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish La Liga side Malaga in a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee," read a Leicester statement on the club's website.

Hernandez, 27, made just eight appearances for the Foxes since joining on a free transfer from Sporting Gijon in June.