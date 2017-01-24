Hernandez leaves Leicester for Malaga
Tuesday January 24 2017
MADRID
Spanish defender Luis Hernandez has left Premier League champions Leicester City to return to his homeland with Malaga on a three-and-a-half-year deal, both clubs confirmed on Tuesday.
"Leicester City Football Club can confirm that defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish La Liga side Malaga in a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee," read a Leicester statement on the club's website.
Hernandez, 27, made just eight appearances for the Foxes since joining on a free transfer from Sporting Gijon in June.