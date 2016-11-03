By ISAAC SWILA

Under-pressure Ushuru confront relegated Nairobi City Stars on Friday at the Ruaraka grounds aiming to keep alive hopes of retaining their status in the Kenyan Premier League next term.

Ushuru are at position 14 on 25 points, and just three points separate them from 15th placed Sofapaka, who are also battling relegation.

The tax-collectors have no margin for error and will have to win the 3pm kick off and their season ender against Posta Rangers next weekend to be assured of safety. Should they slip up, Sofapaka could benefit from their fall.

For City Stars, this match presents little after their relegation was sealed last weekend. Ushuru’s custodian Shaban Odhoji and Gambian striker Ebrimah Sanneh have warned that they will do everything possible to secure their jobs.

“We are psyched up for the match and everyone knows what needs to be done. Our jobs are at stake. We want to go on holiday (at the end of the season) knowing that our jobs are safe, “Odhoji, who has featured prominently this term between the goalposts, said.

“If we are relegated it means that we’ll have no jobs and have to look for other clubs, but that’s not the situation we want. Our approach is positive.”

Sanneh, who has so far scored three goals, all in the second leg, also weighed in: “It’s a do or die game, a must win for us.”

Ushuru will be without Roy Okal, who is suspended for the tie after accumulating ten yellow cards.

The tax collectors will however have be cautious on their approach as they are likely to suffer backlash from hurting City. With little to fight for, City Stars could unleash their anger on this match.

City coach Dennis ‘Wise’ Okoth rued the missed opportunity after falling to avoid the drop but wants his boys to go out and do their job.

“There are mistakes we have made and it’s unfortunate that we never learnt from them but we have to go and play our part in this game, and the one after,” Wise said.

Wise will welcome back the volatile Ugandan attacker Jimmy Bageya, who missed last weekend’s chastening 3-1 defeat to Kakamega Homeboyz which ended their 12-year stint in the top tier league.