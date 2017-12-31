Bravin Moseti scored Rysa’s only spot kick after his teammates Mike Santo, Eric Onyango and Steve Mungai had blasted theirs off target.

Holy Stars converted through Alvin Meyo, Moses Otieno and Jonathan Basweti with Francis Wainaina and Keith Borin missing theirs.

By VINCENT OPIYO

Holy Stars beat Rysa 3-1 on penalties after a one-all draw in regulation time to clinch the inaugural Dagoretti U15 Cup.

During the final played at Kawangware CDF grounds, Nairobi County, on Sunday, Musa Otieno cancelled Michael Gowi’s opener in the 75th minute to send the game to penalty shootouts.

Former Harambee Stars coach Jacob Ghost Mulee (right) presents the Most Valuable Player trophy to Ligi Ndogo's Kevin Wangae after the Dagoretti U15 Cup final at Kawangware CDF grounds on December 31, 2017. PHOTO | VINCENT OPIYO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

“Our secret is motivating the boys by giving them confidence during shootouts. We’ve advanced in this tourney thrice via post-match penalties and we are privileged to emerge first ever champions in this category," Holy Stars' coach Geoffrey Otieno said in a post-match interview.

GOOD OPPORTUNITY

“Our wish is that La Liga should continue sponsoring such an initiative because it’s a good opportunity for these lads to showcase their talents,” he added.

Mainstream’s Owen Chebe won the Golden Boot Award. Former Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee, who was the chief guest, presented the award.

Ligi Ndogo, who finished third by edging out Kabiro 2-0 in the third place playoff, produced the Most Valuable Player in Kevin Wangae.

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Chief Executive Officer Jack Oguda presented the winners with a glittering trophy.

Meanwhile, Kibera based Soka Talents face Kawangware’s Vapour Sports in the senior competition final at the same venue on Monday at 3pm.

Winners will pocket Shs100 000 as runners up take home Sh50 000.