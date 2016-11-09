Hull ‘Tigers’ on the prowl in Kisumu
Hull City FC coaches Richard Naylor and Kris Blakeston made their third stop at Western Stima in Kisumu on Wednesday on a scouting and selection mission ahead of the first ever football match between the English Premier League team and an African side.
Western Stima coach Henry Omino put his players through their paces early in the morning before they had a brief chat with the “Tigers” officials.
The initiative, which is being undertaken by betting firm Sportpesa, who are Hull’s shirt sponsors, will see the two coaches attend league matches, national team friendlies and training sessions to aid them select a total of 50 players from the 16 Kenyan Premier League teams ahead of Hull’s visit to Nairobi next year.
“We are here for a couple of weeks to attend as many training sessions as we can with an aim of selecting a formidable team that will play Hull City next year. We hope to be fully aware of Kenyan football scene during our scouting and selection period, exchange ideas with coaches and players,” said Naylor, the head of professional development coach.
He added: “We are looking for players who are technically able on the ball, physical and those who understand their role in the team.”
Naylor and Blakeston will also attend Harambee Stars’ two friendlies against Mozambique and Liberia on Saturday and next Tuesday before heading down to the coast for a similar session at Bandari FC.
The two were at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru, last weekend for the Tusker vs AFC Leopards league match in which Paul Nkata’s brewers were confirmed league champions with a match to spare after edging out their rivals 1-0.
Naylor, a former Ipswich Town, Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers defender, also showered praises to national team captain Victor Wanyama for his immense contribution to development of football in the country.