By DAVID KWALIMWA

Ulinzi Stars striker John Mark Makwatta is confident of bagging this year's Kenyan Premier League Player of the Year award.

Makwatta, who emerged top scorer in this season’s league, is upbeat of upstaging the other four nominees and win the Sh1 million prize money that comes along with the award during next week's Footballer of the Year Awards gala.

The annual gala in which the country's best preforming footballers will be feted, is slated for the Safari Park Hotel on December 13.

The Kenyan Premier League Limited on Wednesday announced this year’s event will be sponsored by betting firm SportPesa, with the Sports Journalist Association of Kenya (SJAK) and electronics firm LG also part of the official partners.

Makwatta, 21, has already claimed the golden boot award - having outscored every other player in the league this season with 15 goals, but the former City Stars and Bungoma Unity Youth group player is yearning for more.

He is seeking to join former Kenyan internationals, Francis Ouma and John Baraza, who bagged both the golden boot and player of the year award in the same season, during their stints at Mathare United and Sofapaka in 2008 and 2009 respectively.

"It is already a big achievement in winning the golden boot and I am looking forward to winning the player of the year award as well,” said Makwatta.

Makwatta will compete for the overall award with Gor Mahia's exciting defender Eric Ouma, Tusker FC duo David Okello and Humphrey Mieno, alongside Western Stima’s midfield sensation Kenneth Muguna.

Other awards up for grabs are the defender of the year, midfielder of the year, new player of the year, golden glove, coach of the year, among others.

SJAK chairman Chris Mbaisi has said he is delighted by the role the sports body has been playing in taking football to the new level.

"The monthly awards we have been organising have motivated players and coaches to give their best and we take great joy and pride in that," said Mbaisi.