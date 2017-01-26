Indomitable Lions impress despite absence of several stars

By DAVID KWALIMWA

in Libreville, Gabon

Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions are fast earning plaudits here, for transforming what earlier seemed a sorry situation into one full of opportunities.

They will lock horns with Senegal’s Lions of Teranga at the recently constructed imposing Stade de Franceville in what will be a repeat of the 2002 final in Bamako. Cameroon triumphed on post match penalties.

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos was staring at another difficult outing with the four-time champions after the sudden withdrawal of several European-based stars including Liverpool defender Joel Matip and West Bromwich Albion star Allan Nyom.

Others were Ajax Amsterdam’s Andre Onana, Guy Roland and Ndy Assembe of Nancy, Andre Zambo (Olympique Marseille), Maxime Poundje (Bordeaux) and Ibrahim Amadou (Lille).

“These players have put personal interest above those of the national team and the (Cameroon) federation reserves the right to take action against the players in accordance with Fifa regulation.” Bros declared prior to the tournament.

He handed call ups to local-based goalkeeper Bokwe George and midfielder Frank Thierry Boya of Coton Sport and FS Apejes respectively.

FC Sochaux Adolphe Kamgang, Robert Ndip Tambe and Fai Collins were promoted to the first 11.

The new-look Indomitable Lions went on to finish second in Group A and unbeaten.

They came from behind to beat Guinea Bissau before drawing with Burkina Faso and hosts Gabon. These result translates to a marked improvement from 2015 when the Indomitable Lions failed to get past the group stage.

Two years earlier they did not even qualify for the finals.

“I am excited by how the whole team and the new faces in particular have come in and poured some sweat for the national shirt. You can see we have not missed the boys who remained at home.” Broos said.

“This is the first real test for the team with all due respect. All the aspects of their game, the mental strength, quality and temperament will be tested to the fore.