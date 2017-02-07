By NDI EUGENE NDI

IN YAOUNDE, CAMEROON

The wait was long, but fans defied the scorching sun on Monday and waited patiently for the arrival of the chartered plane carrying Cameroon's Indomitable Lions from Libreville after their 2017 African Cup of Nations triumph.

The Hugo Broos-coached side earned their fifth continental crown following their 2-1 win over seven-time champions the Pharaohs of Egypt at the Stade de L’Amitie in Libreville on Sunday.

Vincent Aboubakar’s 88th minute goal gave the rejuvenated Cameroon the victory after Nicholas Nkoulou’s 58th minute header cancelled Egypt's first-half lead by Arsenal's Mohammed Elneny.

An enthusiastic crowd filled up the Yaoundé Nsimalen International airport as early as 9am local time (11am Kenyan time) to give the 2017 continental champions a rousing welcome. The Indomitable Lions were scheduled to jet-in two hours later, but delayed.

Team Press Officer, Vincent de Paul Atangana, told Daily Nation Sport on phone from Libreville that the delay was due to bad weather.

“The weather was not good; there is heavy rain here.”

The delay did not, however, dampen the spirit of the thousands of flag-waving supporters at the airport.

“We are waiting for our national heroes, so we cannot be tired even if it means we have to wait till tomorrow,” an excited fan said as she struggled to wipe her sweaty face with a handkerchief.

Fans defy scorching sun and tight security to cheer the Indomitable Lions. PHOTO | NDI EUGEN NDI |

After several hours, an aircraft with the country’s national airline company, Camair-co, landed and team captain, Benjamin Moukandjo, was the first to step out lifting aloft the coveted trophy amid deafening cheers from the supporters.

“Thank you our kings! Moukandjo you are the best captain! Aboubakar you will excel in your career! (Fabrice) Ondoa you’re the best, nobody can dare you….!” chanted the supporters.

Security and airport staff taking selfies with the players. PHOTO | NDI EUGEN NDI |

Fans waves flags as they cheer the Indomitable Lions. PHOTO | NDI EUGEN NDI |

After greeting fans, the team left for Yaoundé with several fans who lined up along the road from the airport to the city centre cheering the boys who virtually left the country for the tournament unnoticed.

During the team’s friendly matches in Yaoundé in prelude to the Gabon expedition as well as their departure, sports and physical education officials in the country were virtually on bended knees for fans to come cheer the team.

Hardly could fans believe Broos’s 23-man squad with little-known stars will go beyond the group stage of the tournament. Supporters felt more disappointed when some star players including Liverpool defender Joel Matip, Schalke04 striker Eric Choupo-Moting and West Brom's Allan Nyom turned down the coach’s call-ups for the tournament.

Fifteen of the 23 players of the team were at their maiden Africa Cup of Nations participation, among them two local league players.

Fans in all the neighbourhoods of the Cameroonian capital immediately took to the streets blowing vuvuzelas and chanting: “Egypt in our soup, Egypt in our soup!” in an all-night celebration after Sunday’s victory.

The same outpouring of happiness animated the rest of the Western African nation.

Local media including Douala-based Equinoxe Television showed footage of similar celebrations in other regions of the country.

Even with the bitterness in the English speaking Northwest and Southwest regions of the country and the strong calls for secession, the victory carnival did not leave supporters of the Indomitable Lions there indifferent.

Cameroon President Paul Biya and his wife Chantal are scheduled to meet the Indomitable Lions at state house on Wednesday.

Biya, who turns 84 years on February 13, had earlier offered the team a special bonus of FCFA 100 million ($163,956 or Sh16.3 million) prior to the finals.

With the fifth title, Cameroon became the second most successful nation in the Cup of Nations history after Egypt with seven trophies.

The victory means the Indomitable Lions will represent the continent in the Fifa Confederations Cup in Russia this August.