'Ingwe’ ban five players

AFC Leopards on Wednesday cracked the whip by slapping a two-week suspension on five of its players.

The affected quintet are custodian Lucas Indeche, striker Kepha Aswani, Charles Bruno, Yusuf Juma and Edwin Wafula.

Club chairman Dan Mule told Daily Nation Sport that they had acted to instil discipline in the team.

“It’s true we have suspended the five players for 14 days,” he said. “There was time they absconded training for three days. Besides that, we have had discipline issues with them. Their performance too has been wanting.”

Mule said that they will not be held back by the fear of losing their two remaining matches “as they have nothing to fight for.”

“As a club we are not fighting for any honors and it was important to take a tough stance faster and this has necessitated the suspension. They (affected players) will appear before a disciplinary committee in two weeks.”

He went on: “There is a lot of negativity emanating from the team including sex orgies and we want to instill discipline.”

Aswani has been the club’s top scorer with 12 goals, while Indeche has featured prominently between the goalposts.

The club’s action comes in the wake of Ingwe’s 2-0 meltdown to Gor Mahia ten days ago in the Mashemeji Derby.