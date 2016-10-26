Ingwe coach Hall set to arrive Thursday

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

AFC Leopards new coach Stewart Hall is expected in Nairobi on Thursday and is likely to be unveiled at the weekend.

The former Azam tactician will be in Machakos ton Friday to watch Ingwe’s away match against Sofapaka at Kenyatta Stadium but will not sit on the bench.

According to reliable sources, the Englishman will only lay ground for the new season as he prepares to start his two-year contract on December 1.

The 57-year-old has been out of employment after resigning as Azam coach in Tanzania.

Stand-in coach, Ezekiel Akwana, who took over from Ivan Minnaert early last month is in charge until the league ends.

Though out of relegation zone, a top eight finish looks to be fast disappearing after Ingwe after lost to arch-rivals Gor Mahia on Sunday.

With winless streak extending to six matches, Leopards are not only still fourth from bottom with 30 points but also outside the top half of the table.

Fans are appealing to the players and the technical bench to work in harmony and win their remaining matches.