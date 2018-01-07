Italian eyes AFC Leopards chief officer post

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Football administrator Hector Como is in the frame to take up the chief executive’s position at AFC Leopards.

The Italian currently holds a similar position at Albanian club FK Tirana.

He is best remembered for offering professional deals to the likes of Kenya internationals James Situma and Francis Kahata at the European club, and has been the one pursuing deals to take Kenneth Muguna, Musa Mohammed and Godfrey Walusimbi to the same team.

He has also been involved in sealing a number of kitting deals with several Kenyan Premier League clubs, and if appointed, will be making a return to Ingwe having briefly served as technical director. Como is among five applicants shortlisted for the job, including Ronald Namai, who is the current holder of the post.

Others are Abisai Jacob who holds a PHD in sports marketing, and Victor Bwibo who is a financial expert and co-founder of the financial engineering solutions (FINEFOL).

According to the club’s secretary general Oscar Igaida, the shortlisted candidates will undergo final interviews on Tuesday and the successful candidate will be known on January 15.

“We are seeking someone who will help us professionalise this club. One who will help us make money and grow our fan base. I believe we have settled for the best available and whoever we pick from that group will be up to the task,” said Igaida.

Leopards are set to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup this year.