Ivan Rakitic joins Luka Modric in Croatia sickbay

By AFP

BARCELONA

Croatia's midfield general Ivan Rakitic has pulled out of World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo and Finland because of a painful Achilles tendon, his club Barcelona said on Tuesday.

The loss is a major headache for Croatia coach Ante Cacic because his other top midfielder, Real Madrid's Luka Modric, has already been ruled out of the games on Thursday and Sunday by a knee injury.

All six teams in Group I have a single point from matchday one of the European qualifiers in a tough-looking pool which also includes Iceland, Turkey and Ukraine.