Jan Vertonghen extends Tottenham stay until 2019

Friday December 2 2016

Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen (right) jumps above Chelsea's Brazilian-born Spanish striker Diego Costa to head the ball during their English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London on November 26, 2016. PHOTO | BEN STANSALL |  AFP

  • The Belgium central defender moved to White Hart Lane in July 2012 from Dutch side Ajax and has since become a mainstay of manager Mauricio Pochettino's team.
  • Vertonghen joins the likes of Harry Kane, Kyle Walker, Christian Eriksen, Eric Dier, Danny Rose and Dele Alli in extending their contracts at Spurs.
By AFP
LONDON

Jan Vertonghen has become the latest Tottenham Hotspur player to commit his future to the club, by signing a new contract that is set to keep him at the north London side until 2019, it was announced Friday.

The Belgium central defender moved to White Hart Lane in July 2012 from Dutch side Ajax and has since become a mainstay of manager Mauricio Pochettino's team.

Vertonghen joins the likes of Harry Kane, Kyle Walker, Christian Eriksen, Eric Dier, Danny Rose and Dele Alli in extending their contracts at Spurs.

