By AFP

BERLIN

Germany stars Jerome Boateng of Bayern Munich and Arsenal's Mesut Ozil have traded good-natured digs on Twitter after their respective clubs drew each other in the Champions League.

Bayern were paired with Arsenal in the draw for the last 16 and will resume their European battle with the Gunners on February 15 at the Allianz Arena and March 7 in London.

Bayern and Arsenal know each other well in Europe.

The Germans have beaten Arsenal five times in their 10 Champions League meetings with two draws and three defeats.

Bayern lost 2-0 at Arsenal in the group phase in October 2015, but then romped to a 5-1 thrashing in the return leg in Munich the following month.

The sides also met in the last 16 during the 2013/14 Champions League campaign when Bayern beat Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium before the Gunners drew 1-1 in the Munich return.

"Ok, once again..." Arsenal midfielder Ozil said on Twitter.

"Every year, the same," replied Bayern defender Boateng on his account.

"This year, we're on the same level, bro," replied Ozil, with Arsenal three points from first in the Premier League, while Bayern top the Bundesliga.

"You said that the last time," countered Boateng.

"New year, new luck. This time you don't have a ten point lead in the (German) league and can save yourselves," fired back Ozil.