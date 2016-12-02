By AFP

More by this Author

LONDON

England goalkeeper Joe Hart has admitted he expects to be made available for transfer by Manchester City when his loan spell at Torino expires at the end of the season.

Hart joined Italian club Torino on loan in August after being frozen out by City's incoming manager Pep Guardiola, who expressed reservations about the 29-year-old's passing ability.

Hart first arrived at City in 2006, but with Claudio Bravo now the number one at the Etihad Stadium, he is becoming resigned to the fact his club future is likely to lie elsewhere.

"I don't think City are going to be standing in the way. If somebody really wants me, then I'm probably going to be made available," Hart says in a Sky Sports interview to be broadcast on Saturday.

"So it will be about talking and working out what is next and what the best move is for whichever club that might be and for myself."

"I've not been sent here (Torino) to see how I do or see if I improve. I've been sent out because I wasn't wanted."

"I'm not here to prove what I can do. I'm here because I need to look elsewhere and I didn't have a chance to sort anything permanently."

On his dealings with Guardiola, he said: "I came in after the other players because of the Euros and when we first had a conversation, he said he had his reservations about me.

"I shook his hand, I said it was professionally honest, but not what I wanted to hear."

"I said I wanted to work for him and see what happens, but I got the impression that it wasn't really going anywhere. I got the feeling I wasn't going to play."

"I spoke to the chief executive (Ferran Soriano) and said: 'You want me to go, don't you?' He didn't stop me with what I was saying."

"I'm up for a fight, but you've got to be clever and pick your battle. It was the opinion of a guy who has got a lot of power at the club and I wasn't on the right side of it."