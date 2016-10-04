By PAUL REDFERN

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama may have been grabbing all the headlines for his man-of-the-match performance for Tottenham Hotspur in their 2-0 win over Premiership leaders Manchester City on Sunday but for another Kenyan in the UK, Tuesday night was set to be a big occasion.

Jonah Ayunga, who signed for fourth-placed Championship side Brighton and Hove Albion in a three-year deal from non-league Dorchester Town last year, was set to make his first start for the ‘Seagulls’ in their Checkatrade Trophy game away at division two side Stevenage on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old striker made 31 appearances, scoring seven times during his spell at Dorchester where the manager, Mark Jermyn described him as “an exciting young talent” and a “strong and powerful centre forward”.

Brighton signed Ayunga in February 2016 for £40,000, with the transfer fee being touted as “the biggest receipt in the history of Dorchester Town FC”.

He made his debut for the Under 21 side in a 4-1 friendly defeat to Arsenal U21, but this is a step up for the Kenyan forward who was set to play among five other first team players in the Checkatrade Trophy.

The local newspaper in Brighton, the Evening Argus, described Ayunga as “tall and direct” and said he was impressive in the rout of Nottingham Forest in a previous Checkatrade match on Saturday.

Brighton Under-23 boss Simon Rusk told the Argus that while Ayunga has taken a little time to adjust, said his goal against Forest was impressive.

Ayunga also had a hand in the other three goals and Rusk said that the game was “a good springboard” for him to kick on.