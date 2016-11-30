By AFP

LONDON

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was hit with a touchline ban for the second time this season and will have to watch Wednesday's League Cup quarter-final with West Ham from the stands.

The 53-year-old Portuguese, who served a one-match touchline ban earlier this season after an altercation with referee Mark Clattenburg, has also been fined £16,000 ($20,000, 19,000 euros) after accepting an improper conduct charge from the Football Association (FA).

Mourinho, whose critical remarks on the appointment of a referee for a game with Liverpool earned him a hefty fine in November, was sent to the stands by referee Jon Moss in Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw with West Ham after he kicked a bottle of water in reaction to the official booking Paul Pogba.

"Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today (Wednesday), Jose Mourinho will serve a one-match touchline ban with immediate effect," said an FA statement.

"The Manchester United manager admitted an FA charge that his behaviour in or around the 27th minute of the game against West Ham United on Sunday amounted to improper conduct."

