LONDON

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was on Thursday charged with misconduct over comments he made about the referee in charge of this month's Liverpool game, the Football Association has announced.

United's outspoken Portuguese boss faces a disciplinary hearing after questioning referee Anthony Taylor's suitability to take charge of the October 17 game at Anfield.

The Altrincham-based official's appointment for the Premier League derby had led former English top flight referee Keith Hackett to claim the appointment would place undue pressure on Taylor.

And when those comments were put to Mourinho ahead of the match, the United boss said: "I think Mr Taylor is a very good referee but I think somebody with intention is putting such a pressure on him that I feel that it will be difficult for him to have a very good performance."

The FA released a statement confirming: "Jose Mourinho has been charged with misconduct in respect of comments he made relating to the appointed match referee, prior to the Liverpool v Manchester United fixture on Monday 17 October 2016.

"It is alleged his comments were improper and/or brought the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3(1)."

Mourinho has until Monday to respond to the charge, the governing body added.

New rules were introduced in 2009 in an attempt to crack down on pre-match comments about officials which could be viewed as intimidatory or influential.

After the drab goalless draw Mourinho praised the performance of Taylor, whose four bookings in the match all went to United players.

"Can I speak about the referee without being punished?" he asked the club's press officer.

After being given the go-ahead, the Portuguese added: "He had a good game and I am happy for him because people with responsibilities put a lot of pressure on him and it was very difficult for him to have a good performance, which he had."

When manager of Chelsea Mourinho was given a suspended stadium ban and a £50,000 ($76,000) fine for his critical comments about referee Robert Madley after Chelsea's defeat at home to Southampton on October 3 2015.

