Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) have hired a new coach as they bid to make a return to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) after two years in the second tier.

Kenya Under-20 head coach John Kamau will handle the bankers in the 2018 National Super League (NSL) season, replacing Leonard Saleh.

Saleh parted ways with the team at the end of the 2017 season after failing to hit their objective of gaining promotion back to the top tier.

The bankers finished three points adrift of promoted duo Vihiga United and Wazito, who amassed 80 points each from 36 rounds.

“Our target for the past two years has been clear - aiming to return to the top flight. I can confirm the appointment of Kamau (John) who we hope will guide us back,” a source at KCB, who cannot be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media, told Nation Sport.

Kamau, who serves as Harambee Stars second assistant coach, has been given the leeway to come in with his assistants.

Nation Sport understands the former Thika United and Posta Rangers tactician will work alongside Moses Irungu, whom they were with at FC Talanta last season.

Apart from Irungu, former KCB players Elvis Ayany and Michael Oyando have been incorporated into the bench as second assistant and assistant team manager respectively.

The team is also keen on re-signing Kenyan international striker Jacob Keli. The diminutive forward has been at Bandari having previously featured for Gor Mahia, Nkana (Zambia) and AFC Leopards.

Keli was the KPL top scorer in the 2013 season with KCB, a year he was named the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).