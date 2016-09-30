KCB tackle Tusker as Sharks prey on Ulinzi in GOtv semis

By CELLESTINE OLILO

More by this Author

National Super League sides KCB and Kariobangi Sharks will be out to claim the scalps of Tusker and Ulinzi Stars respectively in the semi-finals of the GOtv Shield on Saturday at the Afraha Stadium, Nakuru.

With holders Bandari, league champions Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards out of the competition, three-time winners Tusker and Ulinzi Stars are the only surviving Kenyan Premier League teams.

KCB and Sharks have fended off stiff opposition on their way to this stage, and will be looking for further success as they face the brewers and Ulinzi.

Sharks beat Bandari on post-match penalties in the quarter-finals while KCB floored Western Stima to storm into the last four of the competition whose winner will represent Kenya in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Tusker beat Posta Rangers 2-1 in their rescheduled quarter-final match on Wednesday and will fancy their chances of advancing to the final as they seek to end their 23-year drought in the competition.

Tusker skipper James Situma told Saturday Nation Sport that they are ready to battle for the final slot and win the title which the club last won in 1993.

“I am taking this match very seriously. We may be on top of the league but we are not guaranteed of any trophy. The only way to be sure of success is to work hard and make use of every chance and we shall do our best to get ourselves into the final,” he said.

With striker Allan Wanga hitting top form after his midseason re-union with the club, coach Paul Nkata will most likely rely on the Kenyan international to lead his attack against KCB.

Placed sixth in the National Super League standings, KCB have blown hot and cold all season in the second tier but will be out to continue with their fine run in the cup competition.

After going down at the end of last term, the bankers retained the bulk of players from last season including Benjamin Chaka, Bethuel Warambo and Tirus Omondi.

KCB coach Leonard Saleh said that he will employ a cautious approach to the match.

“One of the things that have been working for us is that the players have remained composed even when facing other bigger teams. I hope that they will manage to withstand the pressure and play according to instructions,” Saleh said.

Ulinzi are also bidding for their first domestic cup title in history, and this appears their best chance of winning a silverware now that their inconsistencies in the league have put their title ambitions in jeopardy.

Assistant coach Benjamin Nyangweso will miss the services of Mohammed “Rio” Hassan, midfielders Churchill Muloma and Boniface Onyango who are nursing injuries.

FIXTURES

Tusker v KCB (Afraha Stadium 1pm)