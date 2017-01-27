KPL sets league kick-off date, awaits verdict on licensing

By CELLESTINE OLILO

More by this Author

Kenyan Premier League Limited has announced that the league’s kick off date remains February 11, pending next week’s ruling by the Football Kenya Federation Appeals Committee.

Chief Executive Officer Jack Oguda said that his office is only awaiting the committee’s decision concerning the three relegated clubs before reorganising the fixture.

He however remained positive that there will be no postponements, and that the first tranche of fixtures should be out next week.

“We cannot release the fixtures before we get to know exactly what teams have been cleared to take part I the top flight.

“I am told the ruling will be delivered next week and once we get the list of approved teams, we shall release the fixtures immediately. We are still working with the February 11 as the tentative date,” he said.

On Thursday, KPL finally caved in to the federation’s demands to expand the league and incorporate two more teams after a protracted dispute that had stood for close to half a decade.

A recent development where Sofapaka, Muhoroni Youth and Thika United were relegated at the end of last year however makes the matter complicated, as it leaves only 15 teams remaining in the top flight.

The three clubs were struck off the list of Kenyan Premier League clubs last month for failing to comply with club licensing rules, but appealed the decision and were asked to resubmit their documentation proving compliance with the licensing rules.

For this, the appeals committee is expected to make a ruling on Wednesday, although FKF’s contingency plan is to have the league kick off with the 15 teams, as they make special additions (through promotion) every year for the next four years.

The federation also committed to footing the cost incurred by the two extra teams, which was scaled down from the Sh69 million initially demanded by KPL to a more reasonable Sh36 million annually.

And as FKF president Nick Mwendwa explained, the federation will do this with help from financial partners as well as money realised from clubs’ annual licensing fee.

“We already have two sponsors who will help us make the top ups for the two teams until 2020 when our tenure ends.

“We have also agreed with KPL that we shall forfeit the annual licensing fees for the clubs (roughly Sh10 million annually), so we should comfortably afford the extra cost,” he said.

Meanwhile, top flight clubs have intensified preseason preparations in anticipation of the new season.