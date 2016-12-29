By ISAAC SWILA

A major fund raiser for ailing football legend Joe Kadenge has been set January 6, 2017 at the Nairobi Railway club.

The fundraiser is aiming to raise at least Sh2 million to cater for medical bills, Insurance cover and other miscellaneous expenses for the ailing veteran.

Kadenge is undergoing treatment at the Meridien Hospital in South C, where he was rushed to Tuesday evening after falling sick.

Sam Shollei, who is the co-ordinator of the fundraising committee said that their call has received impressive responses from the football fraternity and well-wishers. Contributions can be channeled to 0708 79 47 47.

“Over Sh85,000 has been realised with donations coming from various sports federation officials,” Shollei said.

According to Shollei, Sports Disputes Tribunal Chairman John Ohaga, Kenya Rugby Union boss Richard Omwela, FKF western branch official Joseph Andere, Gatundu South legislator Moses Kuria, Mombasa-based football former administrator Twaha Mbarak, former FKF President Sam Nyamweya, and journalist Carolyne Radull have so far contributed to the kitty.