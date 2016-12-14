By DAVID KWALIMWA

Kakamega Homeboyz youth coach Gilbert Selebwa says his team requires “a bit of luck” to win the next edition of the Kenyan Premier League Under-20 tournament.

Speaking after Wednesy’s draw for the tournament, Selebwa said his charges have what it takes to go all the way.

“We are the only team in this competition who are yet to lose a game in normal time in the last two editions,” said Selebwa, whose team will face Thika United, Tusker and AFC Leopards in Group D.

“I have maintained more or less the same squad. With a bit of luck, we will win the title.”

Homeboyz were eliminated in the semi-finals in the August edition of this competition held in Nairobi by eventual champions Mathare United on post-match penalties.

The Kakamega-based team also lost to Ulinzi Stars in the final of the April edition on post-match penalties.

Selebwa’s charge towards a first KPL youth title will be powered by Mukumu Boys’ attacking midfielder Faraj Ominde and central defender Jackson Kibwage, who have featured for Kenya Under-20 side.

Also confident of winning the youth championship is AFC Leopards U-20 coach Boniface Ambani.

“We respect each team in the competition but again, we have prepared very well and our dream is to win the competition,” said the former Kenyan international striker.