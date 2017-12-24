By VINCENT OPIYO

Former Mali international striker Frederic Kanoute has averred Harambee Stars have high chances of qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 40-year-old vividly recalled scoring a brace in a 3-1 win over Kenya in a Group B fixture of the 2004 finals staged in Tunisia, Kenya has never qualified for the continental showpiece since then.

The game was his international debut days after choosing to represent his nation over his country of birth, France.

“I have very good memories in that game and I wish Kenya all the best, with the talented players I have seen around, through hard work you can qualify again,” the Sevilla legend and La Liga ambassador told Nation Sport over the weekend shortly after launching the La Liga experience at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

He added: “All you need is continue working hard in training, developing youth football and being patient because sometimes results don’t come straight away but you’ve to keep working with the next generation, finally it happens.”

The 2007 African Footballer of the Year had a successful seven-year stint at Sevilla winning two Uefa Cups, one Uefa Super Cup, two Copa Del Rey medals and one Spanish Super Cup.

Spain-based Kenyan striker Michael Olunga turns out for Girona in the La Liga, a competition Kanoute says is good for the former Tusker and Gor Mahia hit man. "He is a really good player and it’s encouraging to see more Kenyan players playing at high level."

“For him it’s good to play in the best league in the world. It’s a good way to be seen by the whole world and this can open many doors for him,” added Kanoute, who joined dozens of fans treated to the live television viewing of Sunday’s El Clasico pitting Real Madrid and Barcelona, the latter cruised past the hosts 3-0.

The supporters, donning Real and Barca jerseys, were treated to the first taste of the new state-of-art SportPesa mobile commentary and display truck.

Kanouté and two coaches from the Spanish top flight are in the country courtesy of their partnership with gaming firm SportPesa.