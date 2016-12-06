Kariobangi Sharks in must-win duel against Nzoia

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Kariobangi Sharks coach William “Kanu” Mluhya is confident his team will beat National Super League leaders Nzoia United this Saturday to secure promotion to the Kenyan Premier League.

Should they win the match on Saturday at Sudi grounds in Bungoma County, the second-placed Sharks will secure promotion to the top-flight league alongside champions Nzoia United.

Any slip-up for Sharks against the on-form Nzoia will automatically open the door for Zoo Kericho and Nakumatt, who are ranked third and fourth on the log respectively, to move to the coveted second position.

Sharks have accumulated 80 points from 37 outings this term, two ahead of third-placed Zoo, with Nakumatt having garnered 77.

Only two clubs are guaranteed promotion to the top-flight football league next season at this moment, but talks are ongoing between officials from Football Kenya Federation and the Kenyan Premier League Limited aimed at increasing that number to four.

Commenting on this weekend’s assignment against the Bernard Mwalala-coached Nzoia United, Mluhya, who has previously worked as an assistant coach and Team Manager at Mathare United, said he has prepared his squad for the tough outing in western Kenya.

He said: “The boys are confident and we want to win, which will be enough for us. No coach prepares for a draw and I have told the players to also appreciate the fact that Nzoia are the champions, and are a team that has the backing of die-hard fans,” he said Tuesday.

Sharks will be without their top striker Boniface Akenga and Mluhya could replace his 11-goal hero with reserve striker Rodgers Omondi in a twin striking force that also has veteran Gor Mahia midfielder Ibrahim Kitawi playing as a number 10.

In other matches planned for Saturday, Nakumatt will host Wazito FC at Safaricom Stadium, Kasarani with Zoo Kericho entertaining struggling Talanta at Kericho Green Stadium. All the matches kick off at 3pm.

At the same time, Shabana FC and Ligi Ndogo have been relegated to the third-tier league.

FIXTURES (kick off 3pm)

Shabana v Modern Coast Rangers (Kericho)

MOSCA v KCB (Ruaraka)

Nakuru All Stars v Nairobi Stima (Afraha)

Zoo Kericho v Talanta

Ligi Ndogo v Vihiga United

St Joseph's Youth v Bidco United

Agro Chemical v Kenya Police

Nakumatt v Wazito FC

Bidco United v Zoo Kericho

Oserian v Palos