Kariobangi Sharks silence Nzoia to earn promotion

Kariobangi Sharks were on Saturday promoted to the Kenyan Premier League after their hard-fought 1-0 win over Nzoia United at Sudi Stadium.

Sharks, who needed three points in their last match of the 2016 National Super League season to be assured of a place in the top tier, scored the all-important goal through former AFC Leopards midfielder Patillah Omotto.

Nzoia, who earned promotion a month ago, were under no pressure going into the match with an unbeaten record at home this term but were undone by Omotto’s 28th minute strike.

Sharks coach William Muluhya was full of praise for his boys who have finished second on 83 points from 38 matches behind Nzoia who accumulated 92.

“We expected the match to be tough because Nzoia re a very tough side, though the pressure was less on them compared to us,” he said.

Zoo Kericho and Nakumatt FC, who finished third and fourth respectively, could be well on their way to top-flight if Football Kenya Federation have their way in their bid to increase the number of teams from 16 to 18.

While KPL want to retain 16, FKF want the number increased to 18.

Relegated Shabana were trounced 3-0 by Modern Coast Rangers while Nakuru All Stars settled for 0-0 draw with Nairobi Stima. Kisumu-based Palos SC beat Oserian 2-1 as Ligi Ndogo held Vihiga United to a 1-1 draw.

