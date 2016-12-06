By GEOFFREY ANENE

More by this Author

Kenya Under 20 football team thrashed Ligi Ndogo Under 17 side 4-1 in a warm up match at Safaricom Stadium Kasarani on Tuesday in preparation for their friendly matches against Cameroon.

Kenya plays Cameroon on December 10 in Yaounde before the return match in Nairobi on December 17. Cameroon are preparing for the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations set for Zambia in January.

Winger James Mazembe scored two goals for the side coached by John Kamau. His teammates Samuel Murunga and Peter Kamau netted one goal each.

Both sides started the friendly match brightly, but it was Ligi Ndogo who found the back of net first. Clinton Obasanjo punished Kamau’s charges from free-kick situation midway through the first half.

After missing three clear chances, the U-20 side levelled the scores just before half time through Kakamega High School’s Mazembe. Ligi Ndogo again started the second half with exuberance, but this time it was Kamau’s men, who got the better of the James Omondi-coached side three times without reply through Mazembe, Murunga and before Kamau, who completed the rout.

Coach Kamau said he was pleased with his boys, but was, however, concerned that they lost 70 per cent of chances.

Related Content Kariobangi Sharks in must-win duel against Nzoia

“I’m happy the team won, but they should make use of all their chances,” he said.

"My worry is we created many chances, but only managed to translate 30 percent of them into goals. Ligi Ndogo was also good defensively and on the counter-attacks, but I’m pleased that we built our play from behind. I’m also pleased with players from the Kenya Under-17 side who are with us such as Maingi Muthoka, John Njuguna and Mazembe. Musa Masika also stood out in this match,” Kamau said.

Despite the loss, Omondi praised his side. “Most of my players are born 2000. I’m happy with the result. It’s a big step for the boys as we prepare a team for the future,” said Omondi.

Kamau’s outfit was beaten 3-1 away by South Africa Under-20 in an international friendly match on November 25.