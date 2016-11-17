Kenya's latest millionaire

By CELLESTINE OLILO

Shadrack Kitur, 42, is the latest millionaire in town.

Kitur achieved this covetable status on Thursday when he was named winner of the Sh22,842,642 million SportPesa Jackpot at a Nairobi hotel.

The electronics repairer was brought to the awards venue in a stretch limousine and accorded VIP treatment complete with a red carpet reception, after which he faced television cameras to express his joy.

He told Daily Nation Sport that he is extremely delighted to have won that amount urging other serial betters not to give up as “their day is surely coming”.

“I am very happy with this new development. I started betting just last year and I can’t believe that I have won such a huge amount in such a short time,” he said.

“I plan to invest this money into real estate, perhaps build a few rental houses and use the rest of the money to start a business. All these will be based in my Narok home city because I would like to develop that area as well.”

Kitur has been betting for less than two years, although the highest he has ever won from the habit is Sh2, 000. He describes himself as a diehard Manchester City fan and likes to place bets to the Multi-bet and Jackpot sections.