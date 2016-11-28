Kenya Under-20 side to play Cameroon in friendly

The Kenyan side is fresh from playing South Africa in another friendly match on Saturday.

According to Football Kenya Federation, John Kamau’s charges are scheduled to tackle Cameroon on December 10 away before hosting the same side on December 17 in Nairobi.

The Kenya Under-20 football team will play two international friendly matches against Cameroon next month.

Kamau’s side landed safely in the country at 1.00am on Monday from South Africa where the team lost 3-1.

Goals from Captain Tercius Malepe and second half substitutes Menzi Ndwandwe and Lehlohonolo Radebe were enough to sink Kenya at Tsakane Stadium in Brakpan on Saturday.

Malepe notched the opening goal for South Africa in the 28th minute from the spot after Itumeleng Shopang was fouled in the box.

Second-half substitute Francis Muturi Kinyua would equalise for Kenya with a thunderbolt in the 76th minute.

Ndwandwe restored South Africa’s lead with a header in the 87th minute before Radebe wrapped up the scoring with an easy tap in the 93rd minute.

South Africa used the friendly to prepare for 2016 COSAFA U/20 Cup slated for December 7-12 in Rustenburg.

A statement from FKF said that the team will take a two-day rest and then report back in camp at the Safaricom Stadium, on Thursday to prepare for the two encounters against Cameroon.

South Africa and Cameroon are also gearing up for Africa Under -20 Cup of Nations, which will take place from February 26 to March 12 in Zambia next year.

The two are in pool B together with Senegal and Sudan. Hosts Zambia will face Guinea, Egypt and Mali in pool A.