Kenyan coach Iddi Salim set for Simba return

Former Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards and Harambee Stars goalkeepers’ coach Abdul Iddi Salim arrived in Dar es Salaam on Friday for talks with top Tanzania Premier League side Simba Sports Club.

Speaking by phone from Dar es Salaam, Salim told Sunday Nation Sport that he would meet Simba officials to discuss the possibility of him signing for the club as the goalkeepers’ trainer.

“I will discuss with Simba officials about their interest in signing me as their goalkeepers’ coach,” said Salim, who said there are high hopes of him accepting the Simba offer.

If the Kenyan accepts to seal a deal, it will be the second time for him to be hired by the club, having previously been at the team during the tenure of Dylan Kerr as the head coach.

Salim has worked with Kenya’s Gor Mahia with great success. He later worked with Harambee Stars before joining Simba and then went to Europe to train a club in Slovakia where he continued his work and professional development.

The coach also travelled with the Mombasa Under-12 team to Lyon in France in 2007 to take part in the Danone Nations Cup tournament.