By ISAAC SWILA

The Confederation of African Football (caf) has included Kenya’s Carolyne Wanjala and Mary Njoroge in their list of officials for the 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Wanjala will be centre referee and Njoroge assistant referee in the list the 25 match officials that has 11 referees and 14 assistant referees.

The tournament will hold from November 19 to December 3 in the Cameroonian cities of Yaoundé and Limbe. Host Cameroon, Egypt, South Africa and Zimbabwe make up Group ‘A’, while Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Mali are in Group ‘B’.

Referees are Maria Pakuita Cynquela Rivet (Mauritius), Salma Mukansanga (Rwanda), Gladys Lengwe (Zambia), Lidya Tafesse (Ethiopia), Akhona Zennith Makalima (South Africa), Jeanne Ekoumou (Cameroon), Aissata Ameyo (Togo), Sauviss Iratunga (Burundi), Carolyn Wanjala (Kenya) and Jonesia Rukyaa Kabakama (Tanzania).