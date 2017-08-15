By VINCENT OPIYO

More by this Author

Kenyan striker Ismail Dunga has joined Moroccan second tier outfit Raja Beni Mellal on a two year contract, Nation Sport understands.

The player joins the team barely four months after ditching Greek second division side Archanaikos.

Before flying out to Morocco for a successful trial, he had been earmarked by SportPesa Premier League sides Tusker FC, Kariobangi Sharks and AFC Leopards who failed to acquire his signature before the mid-season transfer window closed on July 1, 2017.

The 23-year-old is among 28 players listed on the club’s official Facebook page readying for the 2017/18 Botola 2 season.

The Reda Hakam coached Mellal kick off the new season with a home fixture against Sidi Kacem on Saturday, August 26.

The team, founded in 1956, hosts its home matches at a 8 000-capacity Beni Mellal Municipal Stadium.

Mellal boasts of two cups, the Maghreb Champions Cup and Moroccan championship won way back in 1975 and 1974 respectively.

He joins former Gor Mahia and Bandari FC forward Dan Sserunkuma in the North African country.