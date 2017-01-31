Kevin Kimani joins AFC Leopards in a one-year deal
Tuesday January 31 2017
SportPesa Premier League giants AFC Leopards have completed the signing of Kenyan international midfielder Kevin Kimani on a free transfer.
The much-travelled midfielder penned a one-year deal at the club offices on Tuesday morning.
"I'm happy to have joined this great club. I hope to help the team to achieve its objectives this season," Kimani told Nation Sport after signing the deal.
The former Tusker and Mathare United star, who was named the Kenyan Premier League Footballer of the Year in 2011, makes a return to the Kenyan football scene over a year after decamping the brewers for South Africa's Jomo Cosmos.