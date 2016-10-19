Kiessling miss gives Spurs a point at Leverkusen

By AFP

More by this Author

LEVERKUSEN

Tottenham Hotspur preserved their unbeaten record away this season with a goalless draw at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday in the Champions League after Stefan Kiessling's dramatic late miss for the hosts.

A decade after Leverkusen lost 1-0 at home to Spurs in the old Uefa Cup, Kiessling was the only survivor in either team from the November 2006 fixture.

But the 32-year-old ex-Germany striker somehow fired wide seven minutes from time, squandering the chance to secure a crucial win for the hosts while Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was outstanding.

Having now drawn their three games in Group E, Leverkusen are third with three points while Spurs, on four points, stay second, a point behind leaders Monaco, who drew 1-1 at bottom side CSKA Moscow.

"We have now played three good matches, but have nothing to show for it," said Leverkusen captain Lars Bender. "I'd rather we'd won and not played well."

Lloris had a busy second half as Leverkusen poured forward in search of the breakthrough.

"We can be pleased with the point," said the Frenchman.

"The game turned in the second half, Leverkusen pressed high and we struggled a bit. I think the draw is a good result for us."

Tottenham are yet to lose in any of their six away trips this season in all competitions. Here they dominated the first 45 minutes before Leverkusen gained the upper hand after the restart in a veritable game of two halves.

Before kick-off, Leverkusen captain Bender shook off the flu to take his place at right-back.

There were three changes from the team which suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at strugglers Werder Bremen on Saturday with Kiessling, right-winger Admir Mehmedi and Bender back in.

Son Heung-Min, September's Premier League Player of the Month, started on the left for Tottenham against his former club.

"It was a special night for me, but I'm upset we didn't manage to get the three points," admitted Son.

Spurs had the ball in the net with 10 minutes gone as Son got free of the Leverkusen defence and slid his pass away from Bayer goalkeeper Bernd Leno to Vincent Janssen, who slotted into the empty net, but the offside flag ruled the goal out.

Then Dele Alli headed wide approaching the half-hour mark.

Just before the break, Janssen's header smashed off the bar and when the ball bounced back into play, Leno denied Erik Lamela with a reflex save.

It had been all Spurs in the first half, but Leverkusen gave Lloris a busy second period.

Bayer were literally inches away from the opening goal on 48 minutes.

Mehmedi's cross found Javier Hernandez with the goal at his mercy, but the ex-Manchester United ace hit his shot back at Lloris, who scrambled the back off his line.

Hernandez lambasted the assistant referee, but goal-line technology showed the ball had not crossed the line.

With 67 minutes gone, Leverkusen centre-back Omer Toprak slammed his hand on the turf in frustration after aiming his header straight at Lloris.