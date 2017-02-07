By NATION REPORTER

Barely a week after joining SportPesa Premier League giants AFC Leopards, Kenyan international midfielder Kevin Kimani has completed a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

The 2011 Kenyan Footballer of the Year is set to jet out of the country on Wednesday to link up with his new teammates at Saudi Arabian top flight league side Al-Hazem SC in a six-month deal from AFC Leopards.

Based in Ar Rass, Al-Hazem have been tracking the attacking midfielder for the last one year and finally completed his signing on deadline day but had to wait for the completion of his paperwork from Kenya where he had just joined Leopards in a free transfer.

"I'm delighted at the new opportunity. I'm thankful to Leopards for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent even though I didn't last as I would have wished to," Kimani told Nation.co.ke on Tuesday evening.

The former Tusker FC and Mathare United midfielder said he was looking forward to the challenge in the Middle East.