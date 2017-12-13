By VICTOR OTIENO

Kisumu County government has assured the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) team of “a good time” when it hosts the semi-finals of the Senior Challenge Cup.

Hosts Kenya’s Harambee Stars will be will be playing Burundi at Moi Stadium Kisumu from 3pm on Thursday in the first semi-final of the tournament, while Uganda and Tanzania will square it out on Friday in the same venue from 3pm.

During a joint press briefing by the Kisumu County Government, Police and the Cecafa team at St John Manor Hotel on Wednesday evening, County Executive Committee Member for Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sports Achi Ojany said that all arrangement had been finalised for the success of the semis.

"For a period of two weeks now, we have been working tirelessly so that the two games which will be played here go on smoothly and I am happy to say that we expect nothing but that," said Ms Ojany.

She thanked the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for giving Kisumu City the opportunity to host the semi-finals of the tournament, saying it is a big boost in the course of reviving sports in the county.

"I thank the FKF and Cecafa for ensuring the games come to Kisumu.There was a tussle in the beginning but that was resolved two weeks ago. Kisumu is a football loving county and this is a great opportunity for reviving sports in this region," she said.

Earlier, the venue had been earmarked to host Group ‘A’ matches involving hosts Harambee Stars, but the matches were moved to Machakos over security concerns.

An uproar from Kenyans and intervention by Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang' Ngonyo saw the FKF rekindle their decision to move the matches to Machakos, deciding that the Moi Stadium will host the semi-finals of the tournament.

Football is popular in this Lakeside city and folks often troop to the local stadium for any match held there, regardless of the tournament level.

It is no wonder that Cecafa Secretary General Mr Nicholas Munyes urged Kenyans especially Kisumu residents to turn out in large numbers noting that it will also go along way in uniting the county.

But he cautioned against hooliganism which incidentally has, in the past, been a part of the game these sides. Mr Musonye argued the game could help Kenyans dust of the divisions of the lengthy electioneering period, but cautioned the behaviour of the fans will determine the future of the city in terms of hosting other tournaments in future.

"We want to urge the people of Nyanza, Western and Rift Valley to come and cheer our boys. Sports is good because they unite people and this will be a good opportunity for that," said Mr Musonye.