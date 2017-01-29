Klopp accepts Liverpool 'very bad' in shock FA Cup exit

Sunday January 29 2017

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during their English FA Cup fourth round match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on January 28, 2017. PHOTO | PAUL ELLIS |

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during their English FA Cup fourth round match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on January 28, 2017. PHOTO | PAUL ELLIS |  AFP

By AFP
LIVERPOOL

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp accepted his side had been "very bad" after second-tier Wolverhampton Wanderers knocked them out of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win at Anfield on Saturday.

Defeat in this fourth-round tie meant Liverpool, 10 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea, had been knocked out of two cup competitions in a matter of four days following their 2-0 aggregate loss to Southampton in the semi-finals of the League Cup on Wednesday.

Wolves's Richard Stearman stunned the home crowd by putting the visitors 1-0 up inside the first minute when he headed in a free-kick.

And four minutes before half-time, the Championship club doubled their lead when Andreas Weimann finished off an excellent counter-attack.

But, having rarely threatened, a much-changed Liverpool pulled a goal back when Divock Origi scored from close range with four minutes left following a corner.

That, however, was good as it got for Liverpool, who have now won just one of their last eight matches in all competitions following a bright start to the season.

"We were very bad," Klopp told BT Sport. "We started badly and it didn't really get better. Everyone saw it. There are not a lot of good things to say about this game. It's difficult to explain."

Liverpool have now won just once, against fourth-tier Plymouth in a third-round FA Cup replay, in 2017.

"If someone asks if this is the lowest point of my Liverpool time until now, I don't know," said Klopp. "But if it is it is a perfect moment to turn because it is not possible to go lower," the German boss added.

As for the changes to his side, Klopp said: "I am responsible for the line-up. I am not allowed to blame a single player."

Liverpool's next game is a daunting clash at home to Chelsea on Tuesday and Klopp said: "It doesn't make it easier for Chelsea, that game is not decided already.

"It's up to us and if we play better we have a chance. If we don't, we don't have a chance."

For Wolves, victory gave them a second Premier League scalp in this season's FA Cup after they knocked Stoke City out in the third round and manager Paul Lambert said: "We'll enjoy the ride. We might get dismantled in the next game but the last two (FA Cup) games have been unbelievable."

