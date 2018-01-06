Fifa Best clinch third place in a five-goal thriller

By VINCENT OPIYO

Kawangware-based Fifa Best came from a goal down to beat Beirut 3-2 and finish third in the annual Koth Biro tournament in the third place play-off match played on Saturday at Umeme Stadium in Ziwani Estate, Nairobi.

Victory saw Fifa Best pocket Sh75,000 while Majengo’s Beirut bagged with Sh50,000 for finishing fourth.

On Sunday, South B Combined entertain God Above All (GAA) Huruma in the grand finale at the same venue, in the battle for a Sh300 000 prize money from 3pm.

Runners up will get Shs100,000 with the Most Valuable Player, top scorer and best goalkeeper getting Sh10,000 each. The goalkeeper’s award is sponsored by Norway-based former Kenyan international Arnold Origi.

Back to the five goal thriller, a lapse in defence saw Fifa Best conceded the opening goal from Beirut’s Samson Ndegwa who slotted home from inside the box. Oliver Maloba, who turns out for Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia, equalised in the 34th minute with a clinical finish after being put through on goal by Musa Masika.

With two minutes to the breather, Fifa sent tens of fans that bothered to turn up into a frenzy with a beautiful second goal.

What started as a slow build up from the back saw Masika race down the left flank before passing to Maloba who released a defence splitting pass targeting Anthony Wambani.

The Bandari midfielder slotted home with the easiest of finish - a back heel past hapless Beirut goalkeeper Peter Mageto.

An own goal from Gor Mahia defender Wellington Ochieng' in the 62nd minute re-energized Beirut before Masika restored Fifa’s lead a minute later.