By AFP

More by this Author

LOS ANGELES

Steven Gerrard is back home in Liverpool, where he's rehabbing the troublesome hamstring that disrupted his Major League Soccer season, Los Angeles Galaxy coach Bruce Arena confirmed.

Gerrard will miss Sunday's match against the Houston Dynamo, and his status for the remainder of the campaign is unclear, he said Thursday.

"Steven had a re-occurrence of his hamstring injury. He's obviously out for a bit," Arena told Spectrum SportsNet.

"He could do at home what he could do here as well. It was OK for him to depart for a week or two."

Arena's remarks came after British newspapers reported the Liverpool legend to have been spotted outside the club's training ground as Jurgen Klopp's side prepare to take on Premier League rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Monday.

Arena said the Galaxy will have to "wait and see" when Gerrard, who has scored three goals in 21 appearances this season, will return to the pitch for Los Angeles, who have clinched an MLS Cup playoff berth.